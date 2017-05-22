Ringling Bros. Circus give final performance after 146 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus took entertained audience Sunday night for its final show ever.

The show — performed in Uniondale, New York — comes after months after the circus owners announced it would be bring the curtain down on its performers. According to CNN, high costs and declining ticket sales led to shut down.

The show had a tough time bouncing back after the show was forced to phase out its famous elephant performance due to harsh criticism from animal rights group.

More than 146 years of dazzling audiences, the Ringling Brothers circus will still go down as "The Greatest Show on Earth."