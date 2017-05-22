Texas high school teacher becomes ‘Jeopardy’ champion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KELLER, Texas - A Keller High School teacher can now add Jeopardy champion to his resume.

Along with taking home the title of a champ, David Clemmons also won $100,000 on the finale episode of the show's Teachers Championship.

Clemmons was in last place and in the red as Keller High gathered for a watch party and witnessed his revival as he managed to come back and win the game. The show was recorded in March, but Clemmons has been contractually bound to not speak about the results.

Clemmons said he will use his earnings to pay for his daughter's college tuition and will take his wife on vacation.