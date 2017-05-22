UK police confirm multiple deaths after explosion at Ariana Grande concert in England

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE - Authorities are confirming to there are 19 fatalities thus far and 50 others injured after a blast at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in England. They also add that they are treating this as a "terrorist incident' at this time.

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/BEpLOan3dY — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

(CNN) -- Multiple people have been killed in an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in England, UK police confirm.

In a Facebook post, Greater Manchester Police released the following statement: "Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena. There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured. Please AVOID the area as first responders work tirelessly at the scene. Details of a casualty bureau will follow as soon as available."

The warning to stay away from Manchester Arena came after reports of two loud explosions during an Ariana Grande concert Monday night.

Greater Manchester Police tweeted that emergency services were "responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available."

British Transport Police told CNN it was in the process of closing some transport in the area.

Video from near the scene showed a caravan of ambulances heading to the arena.

The cause of the explosion is not known, but police released a statement cautioning others to stay away from the area.

