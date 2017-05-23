23-year-old man arrested in connection to Ariana Grande concert attack

At least 22 people, including children, have been killed in a blast at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in the deadliest terror attack on British soil since the 2005 London bombings.

Police said they believe a man carrying explosives acted as a lone attacker and died in the powerful explosion that shook part of the cavernous Manchester Arena as concertgoers streamed out after the American pop star’s last song. Another 23-year-old man has been arrested in south Manchester in connection to the bombing, police said.