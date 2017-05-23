Charges filed against 9 suspects, $21K confiscated in illegal game room bust in Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Nine people were arrested and $21,000 was seized when authorities busted an illegal gambling operation Saturday.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division of Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, with the assistance of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, executed search warrants on two illegal gambling establishments in the 2100 block of FM 1960.

As a result of the investigation, approximately $21,000 in illegal gambling proceeds was seized along with illegal gambling devices and other electronic evidence.

Three people were arrested at the scene for various criminal warrants, and based on information and evidence found at the establishments, investigators filed an additional six warrants for the arrest of other game room owners, operators and employees.

Zulema Diaz Perez, 31; Jessica Guevara, 31; Maria Angelica Hinojosa, 59; and Olivia Hernandez, 32, were charged with possession gambling device/ equipment. Warrants have been issued for their arrests.

Shannon Guilford, 48, was charged with keeping a gambling place. A warrant has also been issued for her arrest.

Jovita Lopez, 52, was charged with keeping a gambling place and possession of gambling equipment. She was arrested and her bond was set at $1,000.

Jose Mercado, 33, and Franekia Thompson, 25, both had multiple justice of the peace warrants. They were both arrested and each have been released on bond.

The mugshot and photo of the ninth person arrested has not been released.

“With the assistance of the Harris County Attorney’s Office, a Nuisance Abatement Lawsuit has been initiated for the strip center housing both illegal gambling establishments in an attempt to close the businesses down,” said Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.