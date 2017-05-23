‘Click it or Ticket’ is full speed ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- 'Click it or Ticket' is in full effect ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

The enforcement period is the two week window surrounding Memorial Day, from May 22 – June 4th, when Texas law enforcement will be actively ticketing drivers and their passengers who are not buckled up, or whose children are not in the appropriate booster seat or child passenger safety seat.

TxDOT's Deidrea George sits down with EyeOpener's Maggie Flecknoe to talk about the importance of the campaign.

In 2016, 994 people died because they weren’t wearing seat belts – an increase of 9 percent over the 908 unbelted fatalities recorded in 2015.

Wearing a seat belt helps keep occupants from being ejected in a crash and increases the chances of surviving by 45 percent in a car, and up to 60 percent in a truck. In Texas, the law requires everyone in a vehicle to buckle up or face fines and court costs up to $200. Children younger than 8 years must be in a child safety seat or booster seat unless they’re taller than 4 feet 9 inches. If they aren’t properly restrained, the driver faces fines up to $250 plus court costs.

So 'Click it or Ticket', your safety is priceless.