Coffee shop receives a $100K donation from Reliant, gives to help combat human trafficking

HOUSTON HEIGHTS - When it comes to human trafficking in Houston, it's time to wake up and smell the coffee.

There's no better place to do that than at 'A 2nd Cup' coffee shop located in the Heights.

With each cup-of-Joe, this nonprofit is raising awareness.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Houston is the largest hub for human trafficking in the nation.

Thanks to Reliant, 'A 2nd Cup' has been awarded $100,000.00 to help survivors transition and transform their lives.

"This money specifically means we're able to start a program to provide real life skills so that survivors of human trafficking can learn tools and skills to be able to get into the workforce once they've recovered from the trauma that they've experienced," 'A 2nd Cup' Founder and Executive Director Erica Raggett said.

Reliant Gives is a crowd-sourcing program.

"It's a way for our employees to nominate and for the public to select the charity and the non-profit that means the most to them," said Reliant president Elizabeth Killinger.

'A 2nd Cup' percolated the most online votes over the past 10 days.

This transition program idea has been brewing for awhile. They just needed money. Thanks to Reliant, 'A 2nd Cup' runneth over.