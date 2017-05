Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- This might be shocking to hear, but apparently electricity can be a very effective method when treating depression.

Electroconvulsive Therapy, or E.C.T., has been around since the 1930's, but has recently gained renewed popularity at the Menninger Clinic right here in the Bayou City.

Dr. Justin Coffey gives NewsFix the inside scoop in today's Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.