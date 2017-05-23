Explosion in England means more security for Houston music venues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON- After the explosion at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, Monday night, it’s hard to feel safe anywhere.

"It was really tragic and I've felt tremendous sorrow for the people there particularly because it was in a place that was so full of joy and happiness. I was at Ariana Grande when she performed here at the Rodeo with my teenage son”, said Guy Streatfield, owner of local Houston store, The British Isles.

In a city filled with venues where top artists perform nightly, how will the tragedy across the pond effect music lovers here in Houston?

"I think it's definitely gonna have an impact on future concert decisions. I went to a concert here at the Toyota Center and saw The Weekend a few weeks back and I was actually pretty surprised by how lax the security was," said Shawyan Landi.

Many are questioning what local venues will be doing to step up their security?

"I’m glad we have the security measure we have but I could see us stepping it up it would be really beneficial. They make you empty your pockets, you walk through a metal detector and that's pretty much all you see from them," said Rolan Langlais.

Jerry MacDonald, CEO & President of the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in the Woodlands said in a statement:

“The safety of our guests, staff and artists is always our top priority for any show at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell pavilion. For tonight`s concert with john legend we will have heightened security as well as bag size restrictions.”

Houston is a hot spot for big events and it's up to us to keep rockin' on, and not live in fear.

"Houston’s a big city and it could happen anywhere at any concert, any big building like the Toyota Center," said Kyrique Jlofill.

After all, that's simply not the American way!