‘Justice League’ director Zack Snyder stepping down after daughter’s suicide

HOLLYWOOD, Calif.-- The Justice League film director Zack Snyder is stepping down from his post to deal with a family tragedy.

Snyder and his wife Deborah, who is also a producer on the film are taking time off to cope with the sudden death of their 20-year-old daughter Autumn.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Autumn took her life in March and the family has kept her death private until now.

"What they are going through is unimaginable our hearts go out to them." Toby Emmerich, president of Warner Bros. Pictures said.

Production was placed on a two-week hiatus while the couple dealt with the personal tragedy.

The Avengers director Joss Whedon is reportedly stepping in to finish up post-production on the movie and film some additional scenes.

With Whedon's help, the film appears to still be on target for it's November 17th release date.

Fans will get an up-close glimpse at some of the Justice League super heroes costumes at the Las Vegas Licensing Expo.

The film's new gigantic movie posters are also on full display.

As the film's super heroes prepare for their big fall debut perhaps the Snyder family can find some peace and comfort during this dark time.