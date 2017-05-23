Parents, do you know these ‘sneaky teen text’ abbreviations?

HOUSTON — Risky texting is reaching a whole new level of sly with the younger generations. Parents, just because you know what LMAO and WYD mean, it does not mean you are up to speed with the latest sneaky text trend.
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, younger generations are using texting abbreviations for 'code' terms.
Bark Technologies has released a list of the top sneaky texts teens are sending, so NewsFix hit the streets to put people's code texting knowledge to the test. Here's list of the top terms:
53X = sneaky way to type "sex"
KMS = kill myself
LH6 = let's have sex
KYS = kill yourself
MOS = mom over the shoulder
POS = parent over shoulder
CD9 = code 9, parents around
GNOC = get naked on camera
99 = parents are gone
WTTP = want to trade photos?
LMIRL = let's meet in real life
1174 = meet at a party spot
IWSN = I want sex now
CU46 = see you for sex
FWB = friends with benefits
ADR = what's your address
MPFB = my personal f*** buddy
PAL= parents are listening
TWD = texting while driving
GYPO = get your pants off
So parents, get with the code. Talk to your teens about keeping their texts PG...especially since you are footing the bill!