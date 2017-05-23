× Police search for armed murder suspect in Galveston County; Windsong Intermediate on lockdown

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Galveston County and Brazoria County Law enforcement agencies are actively searching for a possibly murder suspect. He is on foot and was last seen on FM 517, near Hwy 35 in Alvin and may be headed toward the Friendswood area.

The man is described as 5 feet 10 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall and 140 pounds. He was possibly wearing a black shirt, black pants and black tennis shoes with some white on them. He has a long goatee with possible facial tattoos.

This suspect is considered armed and dangerous and was seen carrying a rifle with a sling.

Windsong Intermediate has been locked down and there is a strong police presence in the area.