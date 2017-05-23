President and Mrs. Trump move from the middle east to the Vatican City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VATICAN CITY - The President and First Lady are in the Vatican City as President Trump continues his tour of world religions with a scheduled meeting with Pope Francis.

Before heading to the Vatican the first couple fulfilled a lengthy agenda which included visits with the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu and the Palestinian Authority President, Mahmoud Abbas. They also paid their respects at Yad Vashem, Holocaust museum.

"You honor today the memory of 6 million Jews who were murdered in the Holocaust," Netanyahu said.

Despite the memes that were an inevitable result of Trump's first foreign trip, many hope his actual mission won't be overshadowed.

"I'm personally committed to helping Israelis and Palestinians achieve a peace agreement," Trump said.

Abbas shared his vision for a strong U.S. relationship.

"Our commitment is to cooperate with you and make peace and forge a historic peace deal with the Israelis,"Abbas said.

Abbas also reasserted his commitment to work with the U.S. President to fight terrorism in the middle east and the world.

"Making peace however, will not be easy," Trump said.

Nevertheless, President Trump called his meetings "deeply productive."

Perhaps he really will help the leaders find middle ground in the middle east.