Rihanna and Lupita movie a dream come true

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(CNN) -- Who needs a Hollywood pitch meeting when you've got the internet?

A film that fans literally willed to happen is coming to fruition.

A source close to the production confirmed to CNN there's a forthcoming film starring Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o, helmed by "Selma" director Ava DuVernay and written by "Insecure" star Issa Rae.

Ava DuVernay and Issa Rae Jump Onboard (at Least, on Social Media) the Rihanna/Lupita Nyong’o Movie Idea https://t.co/q4cErLtEvO pic.twitter.com/EL5GBmcp9A — Krucialkeys (@Krucial) May 10, 2017

Things are still in the early stages, but here's why we can thank Twitter for this bit of #BlackGirlMagic.

It all began in April, when a photo of Rihanna and Nyong'o taken at a 2014 fashion show started making the rounds with the caption, "They look like they're in a heist movie with Rihanna as the tough-as-nails leader/master thief and Lupita as the genius computer hacker."

Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans https://t.co/PhWs1xd3nj — WHOOPHERASSKOURTNI (@1800SADGAL) April 18, 2017

A picture for the history books pic.twitter.com/OgxAGZMn4Z — ash (@blaquepink) April 18, 2017

Soon Twitter users were running with the idea, suggesting DuVernay to direct and Rae to write.

Nyong'o, an Oscar-winning actress, caught wind of the chatter and counted herself in via tweet, reaching out to Rihanna to see if she was down.

Three days later, the Grammy-winning singer tweeted that she was indeed willing to join.

That left DuVernay and Rae, who quickly agreed."Lights set. Camera's up," DuVernay tweeted. "Ready to call action for these #queens."

Rae simply let a gif of a cat frantically typing speak for her.

Rihanna retweeted Rae saying, "Issa possibility."

On Monday, DuVernay tweeted a link to a story saying Netflix had picked up the heist film.

"We deserve nice things," the director wrote in her tweet with an emoji of fingers making the peace sign.

We deserve nice things. ✌🏾️https://t.co/VlbKhLNDIv — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 22, 2017

No word yet on when production is set to start but Twitter has already started writing their own scripts.

I want Rihanna and Lupita to ride off into the sunset with ALL the money pic.twitter.com/NuAzts3o38 — Krysilove (@krysilove) May 22, 2017