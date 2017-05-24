× 2 brothers charged, 1 suspect sought in fatal shooting of Alvin nursery worker

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Two brothers have been arrested and charged Wednesday morning following the shooting death of a man near a nursery in Alvin, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators are still searching for a third suspect.

Jamie Posada Jr, 23, and Ricardo Posada, 21, have been charged with aggravated robbery. Investigators found the brothers by using the license plate of the vehicle allegedly used in the shooting, which happened Tuesday around 10 a.m. in the 3300 block of W. FM 517, between the Dickinson and Alvin city limits.

According to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, a woman called to report an unknown Hispanic male seen walking around her residential property. She then called her uncle, who was next door checking a property formerly known as Bradshaw’s Nursery.

The caller informed her uncle about the man and the uncle went to see what was going on.

When the uncle made it to the road, he saw a black and tan truck parked on the shoulder of FM 517. When he went over to speak to the occupants of the truck, the passenger shot him multiple times.

The uncle fell to the ground as the truck sped away.

A witness, who was driving by at the time of the shooting, was able to take a picture of the suspect’s vehicle. The truck is a Ford F 150 with Texas license plate HBK-8444.

Investigators, using GPS and cell phone information, were able to track both suspects and find the truck in Houston. The sheriff’s office said the men gave statements explaining their involvement in the shooting. According to the suspects, the third suspect was plotting a burglary or theft at the victim’s resident, deputies said.

The suspects claim there was no discussion or plan to harm or shoot anyone, investigators said.

Law enforcement from Galveston County, Brazoria County, League City and Houston police are involved in the joint investigation.

Several schools in the area were placed on heightened alert, and Windsong Intermediate was immediately placed on lockdown while authorities canvassed the area.

Man shot & killed near Bradshaw Nursery off FM-517 in Friendswood. Police searching for 2 suspects at large, possibly driving Ford truck pic.twitter.com/vh2uoHkbNq — Natalie Hee (@NatalieHee) May 23, 2017

One suspect is described as 5 feet 10 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall and 140 pounds. He was possibly wearing a black shirt, black pants and black tennis shoes with some white on them. He has a long goatee with possible facial tattoos. He was last seen on FM 517, authorities believe he may be headed toward the Friendswood or Houston areas. This suspect is considered armed and dangerous and was seen carrying a rifle with a sling.

The suspects’ vehicle appears to be a dark-colored, 2007 Ford F-150.