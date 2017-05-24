After Manchester bomb attack, concert goers remain firm in attending John Legend concert in The Woodlands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE WOODLANDS, Texas-- Just 24 hours after the deadly bomb attack in Manchester, England concert goers in The Woodlands packed the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion for the John Legend concert.

"We have no known threats to or threat strings right now that we are concerned of here in the City of Houston," HPD Police Chief Art Acevedo announced.

After the Manchester tragedy that killed 22 fans and injured dozens more, CEO and president of the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Jerry MacDonald issued a statement saying, "For tonight's concert with John Legend, we will have heightened security as well as bag size restrictions."

"We're not going to be controlled by terrorism," concert goer Tom Cahill insisted. "We're gonna live our lives, we'll be careful, we'll be aware like everybody else should."

The tragedy also moved singer John Legend to tweet "Sending love to the U.K., Ariana Grande and all of her supporters who were caught up in this awful attack. Heartbreaking."

"It is a tragic event, and it's terrible that it happened, but you need to still do this because they accomplish their goal if we stop going to events like this," another Legend concert attendee Matthew Stevens shared.

DPS is also calling on all Texans to remain vigilant in public places and report any suspicious items they observe-- especially unattended bags or packages.

"I think in these times it's most important that we be safe for each other, so being cognizant of what we're doing with one another at all times is the most important element," Dwain Nared said.

With superstars-- U2-- coming to town Wednesday night at NRG Stadium, security is being stepped up everywhere.

"We're actually going to up the security, increase the security, have a heightened level of security tomorrow for that concert," Chief Acevedo said.

Thanks to their i-Watch app, it's easier than ever to report suspicious activities.

"Rely on that instinct that we all have, where if something feels out of place, looks out of place-- to not just ignore it, but to let us know," the police chief said.

Working together, hopefully we can all stay safe and enjoy our freedoms and our love of music