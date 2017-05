Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- May 28th will kick off the 101st Indy 500 race and Newsfix got a chance to catch up with one of the best racers in Indy 500 history, Helio Castroneves.

Ironically, even though his greatest achievement is being a three-time Indy 500 champion Castroneves is better known for winning Season Five of Dancing with the stars alongside actress, Julianne Hough.

Newsfix's own Grego chatted with the racing champion about how he is preparing for the big race.