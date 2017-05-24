× Teen mother, boyfriend charged after baby suffers more than 20 fractures

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A teenaged couple has been charged with injury to a child with serious bodily injury after the mother’s 8-month-old baby was brought to the hospital with a suspicious head wound, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Kardea Lockett, 18, and her boyfriend Nicholas Tyler, 19, brought the victim to the Northwest Medical Center on March 14 after a soft spot had developed on the child’s head. Locket and Tyler are also charged with injury to a child by submission.

A CAT scan revealed the child had over 20 different forms of healed and new fractures, deputies said. Lockett gave different versions of what happened and doctors contacted investigators.

When officers arrived and interviewed the teens, the sheriff’s office said Lockett and Tyler gave inconsistent stories of why the child had so many injures.

The mother told deputies the child had fallen while trying to crawl and stand next a piece of furniture. However, doctors said the injuries were not consistent with the alleged incident.

According to deputies, Tyler is not the infant’s biological father and remains on the run.

Tyler is being held at a Harris County jail on a $20,000 bond.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspect in this case.