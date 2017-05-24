Will robots take our jobs?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — For decades humans have been transferring their power to machines.

Take the Houston area Amazon fulfillment center for example. Thousands of people work there and so do hundreds of others, who don't get paid for doing their job.

This robot muscle increases productivity, which creates more jobs.

For instance, a planned North Houston facility will put 1,000 people on the pay role alongside robot counterparts. And the Katy location, Amazon said will not use robotics at all.

A new bot out of the University of California, Davis is a worldwide game changer. It's called a Phenotype Robot and it's purpose is to measure the growth of plants something researches spend meticulous hours doing everyday.

But does this mean robots will someday replace us all together in the workforce?

We turn to the marketing department at Price, Waterhouse, Coopers for help. They surveyed consumers and businesses about artificial intelligence in the workplace. 63 percent said robots are critical to solving problems but the data also shows those surveyed only like the idea of android counterparts if humans are also in the mix.

Look, it's not about taking jobs it's about reinventing job rolls for future careers and the future in general.

For now anyway.