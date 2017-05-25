Apple teams up with HCC to teach coding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Knowing how to code can be the difference between a great idea for an app— and a million-dollar app idea!

That’s why Apple and Houston Community College are teaming up to help Houston students get a crash course in Apple's iOS coding language, “Swift.”

“[It is] a one year course developed by the software engineers at Apple in conjunction with great schools including, and first and foremost, today, HCC,” Vice President Lisa Jackson at Apple said.

A decade ago, the app store didn't even exist. Now, Apple estimates they've created a 1.5 million jobs through the app economy.

Those are jobs Houston wants! That's why HCC is in the very first group of community colleges teaching Apple's new curriculum.

Learning a coding language may seem intimidating, but Swift was designed to be intuitive.

“It comes to you very naturally, and yet it's powerful enough to be able to run the most, you know apps you know everyday, like Airbnb runs in Swift code,” Jackson said.

The classes for college credit hours will be available in a two-semester course. Students can register now for the West Loop, Central and Alief campuses.

The program is one more step in making Houston the innovative technology capital of Texas.