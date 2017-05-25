Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’ turns 50 year old—and everyone’s celebrating!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — "We're Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band!" the Beatles sang on their 1967 concept album.

Some call it the greatest album ever made by the greatest rock-n-roll band of all time. It was the first rock album to win 'Album of the Year' at the Grammys after being first released on June 1, 1967. The album spent 15 weeks at Number One in America alone!

The Beatles called it the sound of their alter-egos, and now Sgt. Pepper is turning 50!

The Fab Four spent 700 hours in the studio to make this masterpiece. It was unlike any other album before— from the cover, to the concept, to the experimental tunes.

The band spent thousands of dollars on the album cover, which was the most expensive ever at the time.

In an interview for Rolling Stone magazine in 1970, John Lennon said of the album "was a peak. Paul and I were definitely working together."

The BBC felt the song, "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds," was a reference to LSD, but Lennon insisted it was inspired by a drawing from his four-year-old son, Julian.

Lennon wrote the song 'A Day in the Life' with a newspaper, The Daily Mail, propped in front of him at the piano.

Two solid songs recorded for the record, "Strawberry Fields Forever" and "Penny Lane," ended up being released as singles and never made it onto the final album.

It was among the very first 'concept' albums, paving the way for other concept albums like "Dark Side of the Moon" by Pink Floyd, "The Grand Illusion" by Styx and "2112" by Rush.

Over the decades, bands have tapped into the classic Beatles sound— legendary bands like the Electric Light Orchestra, Cheap Trick, and Oasis.

But nobody did it like The Fab Four!

