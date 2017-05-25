BP bumps up benefits, including gender reassignment surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- BP just added some fantastic benefits for American workers.

Let's start with the headline grabber 'transgender reassignment surgery.' The oil giant said it decided to expand medical coverage to include the expensive procedure after talking to their LGBTQ employees.

Maternity and paternity leave also made the list.

The company bumped up benefits for moms from six weeks to ten. New dads, who had no time before, now get two weeks leave.

Planning a family through adoption or surrogacy?

Either parent can get four weeks off. BP also added coverage for a specialized autism therapy called 'Applied Behavior Analysis' for employees children.

So, if you're ready to jump ship for better benefits, it looks like BP is the place to be.