Class Acts: Hayden Howerton credits the Katy community for making him NewsFix’s Class Act of the Year!

KATY, TX - Katy senior football player Hayden Howerton earned a pizza party sponsored by CW 39 for being the 2016-2017 Class Act of the Year! NewsFix featured Howerton back in October and his story was viewed the most times on CW39.com, winning a social media competition.
"It makes me really happy that everybody in our community and around the city feel the same way that a lot of the adults do around here," Howerton said. "I'm very blessed for my support group, whether that's my teammates, my parents, my brother and this school."
Howerton was captain of the Katy Tigers last season. Next year, he'll attend SMU, joining the football team, while also majoring in business.