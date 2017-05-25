Class Acts: Hayden Howerton credits the Katy community for making him NewsFix’s Class Act of the Year!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KATY, TX - Katy senior football player Hayden Howerton earned a pizza party sponsored by CW 39 for being the 2016-2017 Class Act of the Year! NewsFix featured Howerton back in October and his story was viewed the most times on CW39.com, winning a social media competition.

"It makes me really happy that everybody in our community and around the city feel the same way that a lot of the adults do around here," Howerton said. "I'm very blessed for my support group, whether that's my teammates, my parents, my brother and this school."

It was a great surprise for @H_Howerton75 who won the @CW39Houston Class Act video contest. pic.twitter.com/NrBhPCSJ3Q — Katy ISD (@katyisd) May 25, 2017

Howerton was captain of the Katy Tigers last season. Next year, he'll attend SMU, joining the football team, while also majoring in business.