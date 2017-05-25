Conroe named fastest growing city in the country.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONROE, Texas-- Everything's bigger in Texas according to the Census Bureau.

Five out of the top ten fastest growing cities are in the Lone Star State and Conroe ranks in at number one.

"The thing that makes this area so appealing is, it's not just young, it's not just old, it's a cross mix of demographic and that's what makes it attractive to employers is I can find work force here," said Brian Bondy, President of the Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber.

This Texas treasure is known for its beautiful lake among other things.

"People who know lake fishing know that Lake Conroe's like one of the best places to fish in the state of Texas. It's lake recreation at its finest, the Bass Masters Fishing Classic was fished on that lake," said Bondy.

So if you're looking for a place to plant your flag, head to Conroe, the fastest growing city in America.