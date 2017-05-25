Crafty criminal canine caught shoplifting on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAFTER, Calif. - She's being called "The Bread Bandit."

Cameras at a Dollar General store caught the crafty canine red-pawed as she shoplifted a loaf of bread. She narrowly escaped on all fours and managed to dog police for about 24 hours.

Employees described the suspect as a white and grey Husky.

Little Miss Sticky Paws would have gotten away with it, but doggone it—she got a little greedy! The next day, she returned to the scene of the crime with an accomplice looking for some kind of dough. Seems they were barking up the wrong store!

Both were collared. But with no tags or IDs, they were taken into custody at a local animal shelter bringing this canine caper to an end.

The critter control folks haven't charged the furry fiends with anything, but the canine criminals will have to sit and stay behind bars for a little while before being certified for adoption.

Purebred or not, and even with a record, they're still man's best friend!