Drug counselors die after overdosing on opioids

WEST BRANDYWINE, PA - In case you needed any more proof just how powerful drug addiction can be, look no further than the drug rehab facility in West Brandywine, Pennsylvania, near Philadelphia.

What makes this story unusual, is that two drug counselors were found dead of apparent overdoses.

Investigators said the counselors were found unresponsive in separate bedrooms at the Freedom Ridge Recovery Lodge.

Alongside the bodies, investigators found used needles and heroin baggies stamped with "Superman" and "Danger" logos. Toxicology tests came back positive for heroin and Fentanyl.

"Fentanyl is incredibly deadly. We don't even let our police handle it," said Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan, "That combination of heroin and Fentanyl is what killed these two men."

Just touching Fentanyl can be lethal. You may remember an Ohio police officer nearly died after he got some on his uniform during a drug bust. And of course, none of us could forget Fentanyl killed music icon Prince (Rest in Purple).

As for the drug counselors, not even a shot of Narcan could save them, making them another sad statistic in this terrible opioid epidemic.