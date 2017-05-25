Family’s home catches fire in Cy-Fair area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The residents of a home in the Hearthstone subdivision were forced to evacuate Thursday morning after a massive fire broke out inside the residence, according to the Cy-Fair Fire Department.

Firefighters responded around 2:20 a.m. after the family, which consists of four adults, was able to safely escape the home on Avila Bend. Investigators described two of the residents as “older kids.”

No one was harmed, officials said. Firefighters said the a significant portion of the home was damaged, but the residence wasn’t completely destroyed.

The Harris County Fire Marshal was called to the scene to determine what caused the fire.