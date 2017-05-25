× HCSO investigating homicide in west Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The sheriff’s office is investigating a homicide after a possible shooting at a shopping center parking lot in the west Harris County area.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday off of Highway 6, between Clay Road and Aspenglenn Drive.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where the person later died.

Homicide detective were at the scene throughout the night— up until as early as 4:30 a.m.

Investigators have shared no other information at this time.