High school student takes senior pictures at Taco Bell — love it!

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. - After graduation, most high school seniors are told to follow their passion. That's exactly what Andrew McBurnie, a soon-to-be grad in Illinois, did for his senior pictures!

But he also followed his appetite...all the way to the local Taco Bell!

McBurnie wanted nothing but the best for his senior photos, so he hit up the fast food joint for some unforgettable poses.

After all, what could be more memorable than a taco-themed photoshoot?

McBurnie picked a spot in the restaurant where he hung out with his friends all through high school.

And he says it was 'torturous' having to hang on to his props without eating them.

Naturally, the folks at Taco Bell are ecstatic with McBurnie's taste in photo shoot locations.

They tweeted, "Taco Bell's next top model."

But Andrew isn't the only taco lover taking pics at the Bell; a senior gal from St. Louis did the same thing a couple of years ago.

Of course, now that he's moving on to college the trendsetter has some safety advice for any of you out there who may want to try this at home, 'Hold onto your tacos!'

Yeah, you can say that again!