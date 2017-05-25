Houston sees successful numbers from Super Bowl LI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Touchdown Houston! The numbers from Super Bowl 51 are in and planners said that the bayou city scored big.

"Three-hundred forty-seven million dollars of net economic impact," said Ric Campo, Board Chairman of Houston Super Bowl Host Committee.

"The expenditures made in Houston were only dollars that stayed in Houston," Campo said.

Speaking of keeping dollars in H-town, 78 non-profits around the city shared four million dollars in grants.

There were one million, three-hundred thousand visitors to come through Discovery Green in 10 days, where it usually takes a year to see those numbers.

Rental car services didn't pull in as much revenue, but business was booming for Houston Metro.

Metro had 680,000 riders during the nine days and 109,000 riders on Super Bowl Saturday.

With Lady Gaga's halftime show the host committee said Super Bowl 51 had 118 million viewers making it the most-watched musical event of all time.

Aside from all the flashy lights and star performances much of all this couldn't be done without the 10,000 volunteers.

It's said that teamwork makes the dream work and it looks like the bayou city may be changing the game for other Super Bowl host cities.