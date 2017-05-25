× HPD: Man hit, killed while unloading Cadillacs from trailer on feeder road

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after a driver struck and killed a man, who was working on the side of the freeway.

Investigators said the victim was unloading cars for the David Taylor Cadillac dealership around 10:15 p.m. in the Westwood area.

He was parked on the Southwest Freeway feeder road when a man driving southbound on the road didn’t see the stopped trailer and crashed into the back of it, officers said.

Police said the car swerved to the side and hit the victim, who died at the scene. The driver was not hurt.

The driver was not intoxicated, the police department said. Investigators are still trying to determine whether the trailer was legally parked.

The case is being refered to the the Harris County Districts Attorney’s Office.