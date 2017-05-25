× HPD: Woman gets 25-years behind bars for Meth-fueled crash

HOUSTON — A local woman has been sentenced to decades in prison after a brutal methamphetamine-fueled car accident.

Tika Sharon Anderson,34, was convicted Wednesday of intoxication assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the DA, In April 2015 Anderson was driving a black Mercedes-Benz along Veterans Memorial Dr. when she weaved into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with another driver’s Jeep Cherokee.

The woman and her best friends were driving to pick up their children before the crash, which resulted in them being pried from the wreckage, police said.

“For a five-minute high, there is a lifetime of consequences,” Assistant District Attorney Christopher McKinney said Thursday. “This was a senseless crash that forever changed three people.”

Witnesses described Anderson driving erratically in moments leading up to the crash.

Court documents stated Anderson consented to a voluntary blood draw which results indicated she was heavily under the influence of methamphetamine.

One of the mothers endured permanent nerve damage on the left side of her body and knee damage. The other sustained extensive injuries resulting in the amputation of both of her legs.

The mother who lost her legs rolled into the courtroom in a wheelchair.

Doctors had advised her that if she did not have her legs amputated, she would forever need medical treatment and be vulnerable to infections that could kill her.

“I made the decision for them to take my legs so that I could be with my children,” she said.

Records show that Anderson is no stranger to drug-related charges.

She was convicted of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in August 2005. A few years later, she was arrested again for possession of a controlled substance.

Anderson faces a minimum of 25 years and a maximum of life for each of the two victims.

Sean Teare, chief of the Vehicular Crimes Division for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said, with the coming holiday weekend motorists need to stay safe.

He noted that there would be several “no refusal” Driving While Intoxicated initiatives in operation throughout the county Thursday through Sunday.

“Have a plan to have a sober driver before you begin your night,” Teare said. “And when driving, stay alert for others around you.”

Anderson is scheduled to be sentenced June 8.