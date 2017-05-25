Pothole of the Day – Bellaire at Hillcroft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- This pothole is brought to you from the 6200 Block of Bellaire, near Hillcroft in Southwest Houston.

this crater is the titanic of potholes. Most driver's said when they drive down this road it feels like a roller-coaster.

Others said the hole is 'tire damage' waiting to happen.

"Some of us don't have money to keep paying for new and used tires when they keep running over potholes like this one and it's just too big to be in the street. It's not good for our vehicles," Driver, Marratta Sostane said.