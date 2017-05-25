President Trump hires lawyer while investigations into alleged campaign ties to Russia continue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Testimony continues on Capitol Hill with multiple congressional probes digging into the Trump campaign's alleged ties to Russia, plus an ongoing FBI investigation.

Not long ago, the White House dismissed all scrutiny as a witch hunt, but not any more. President Donald Trump now has a lawyer. He hired Marc Kasowitz, an attorney who's represented him on several matters for more than 15 years, to represent him in the matter.

Regarding possible election interference, the former CIA director said he saw "concerning" evidence of Russian operatives attempting to recruit Trump aides during the campaign.

John Brennan said he never had proof, but felt there was enough evidence to investigate.

"Frequently, individuals who go along a treasonous path do not realize they are on that path until it gets to be a bit too late," he said.

The White House issued a statement that read, in part, "....despite a year of investigation, there is still no evidence of Russia-Trump campaign collusion."

Meanwhile, Michael Flynn could be held in contempt for refusing to cooperate. The Senate Intelligence Committee has already issued two new subpoenas to businesses owned by the retired general. The embattled former national security adviser plead the fifth and is refusing to hand over documents related to the Russia investigation.

Republican Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina said, "If in fact there is not a response, we will seek additional counsel advice on how to proceed forward."

Armed with lawyers, subpoenas and more questions than answers....everyone's gearing up for a battle that seems to have no end in sight.