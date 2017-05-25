Roof torn off 18-wheeler after getting stuck under bridge near Downtown

HOUSTON — The top of an 18-wheeler was completely torn off after the driver drove underneath a bridge near downtown Houston, officials said.

Investigators said the driver was headed down N. Main St. near Bennett Street when the roof of the large truck was stripped by the 12-foot-7-inches high Alfred Hernandez Bridge.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated and the driver is not facing any charges. Investigators at the scene said it doesn’t appear the truck was above height regulations.

No one was injured.