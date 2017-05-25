Snack and cuddle with rats: California cafe has interesting theme

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN FRANCISCO — When a restaurant is known for having rats, it's typically a bad thing. However, a business in San Francisco want to change that!

A theater, called the San Francisco Dungeon, is hosting a series of "rat cafe" experiences. For two Saturdays in July, the theater will host humans and rats in a casual, cafe setting, as a way to enhance the theater experience.

Visitors will only have to pay $49.99 and will be treated to coffee and a snack before the rats come out to play. The rat cafes are also meant to promote animal rescue.

The rodents are provided by an organization called Rattie Ratz, which is dedicated to finding homes for wayward rats. The rescue organization and the theater want to send the message that domestic rats make great pets.