Summer swimmers beware! CDC says water in pools, water parks contaminated

By: Natalie Hee

HOUSTON -- The sun’s out, the suits are out, now it's time to get wet!

For Kathy Bailey and her family, splashing through the heat is synonymous with summer.

“This is our first time at this water park, but we have a water park at home that we go to about once a week,” Bailey said.

But just when you thought it was safe to get back in the water— the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new data that shows the water at pools and water parks around the country is getting dirtier!

Apparently, the number of "crypto" parasite outbreaks has doubled over the last two years.

And the grossest part?

The crypto creeper can spread when you swallow water after some poophead takes a dump in the pool!

Swallowing crypto-infected water could lead to stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

On the bright side, Schlitterbahn Galveston, one of the largest water parks in Texas, said they’ve had no issues, ever.

“We use multiple, multiple devices and chemicals and other things that the CDC approves for us to use at the water parks to maintain the cleanliness of our pools. In addition, we also require little ones to wear water safe diapers as well,” James MacAlpine, director of sales and marketing, said.

And according to officials with the City of Houston, their pools are also in the clear.

So the number one thing to remember this summer, do your best to keep ~number two~ out of the pool.