Texas City third grade students ‘Adopt-a-Veteran’ for Memorial Day

HITCHCOOK, Texas — Memorial Day has a special meaning for many across the United States, but for a group of third grade students in Texas City, the holiday means a little bit more.

"I'm placing flags for people who died," third grader Mia Gomez said.

Her classmate Luis Maldonado added, "The people that died for us, they saved our lives and saved our country."

Memorial Day is an opportunity for children from Heights Elementary School to learn a little bit about our nation's history.

Lupita Castelline explains what she teaches her students about veterans.

"We are here, and we have so many freedoms and sometimes we take it for granted," Lupita Castelline said, explaining what she teaches her students about veterans. "So we cannot forget all of those people that gave their lives for us."

Before the kids visit the Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, they get to meet with veterans on their campus.

"They talk to the veterans about what they did in the military, and they discuss about the friends that didn't make it," Castelline said.

The conversations and the flag laying are part of the school's "Adopt-a-Veteran" program, and it's going into it's fourth year at Heights Elementary.

"A lot of the children do have uncles or neighbors who have gone to the war," Castelline said.

More than anything, the students and teachers see this as an opportunity to remember our veterans and speak from the heart.

"Thank you for your service veterans," Mia said.