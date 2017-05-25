U2 rocks packed NRG Stadium amid heightened security after Manchester attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Rock legends U2 rocked NRG Stadium as the band rolled into Houston for the 30th Anniversary 'Joshua Tree' Tour!

Despite the tragic bombing in Manchester, fans poured into NRG determined that heightened security will keep everyone safe.

"I have no qualms with safety here," super fan Gregory Horan declared. "It's U2 and one of the most peaceful bands in the world."

"It's probably natural that everyone's going to be on, you know, a little bit higher alert, but I think there's probably no safer place to be right now than a concert given what just recently happened in Manchester," concert-goer David Camerlenga suggested.

And Houston fans seem to want to send a message to any would-be terrorists.

"I don't want to live in fear," Kryston Thrasher said. "I'm not going to hide in my house. So, we're just being more cautious."

"No matter what, we're gonna keep coming to shows," Jared Quoyeser said. "We feel in the U.S., we've got the safety infrastructure in place; protocols, how to do things. Everyone understands how to bring clear bags and those types of things."

"It's really up to us- the public- to be on alert as well," Erica Camerlenga pointed out.

Just last night, U2 went on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' to talk about the devastating attack in Manchester by barbaric terrorists.

"They hate music. They hate women. They even hate little girls. They hate everything that we love," lead singer Bono insisted. "And Manchester has an undefeatable spirit I can assure you."

And now as the super group rocks H-Town, they are seeing that same spirit from loyal fans right here, too!