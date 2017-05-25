Viral ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl coming to Houston to…perform?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Just as you thought the days of seeing 'Cash Me Outside' girl from Dr. Phil were no more...think again.

Danielle Bregoli, the 14-year-old girl known for her relentless "street" attitude, is going on a national tour. According to TMZ, you will be able to cash her at the Houston of Blues in Houston soon.

The car-stealing teen, who tried framing her mom for a crime, became famous for being rude and rebellious. Now, she is a social media superstar making more money than the average American. If the tour goes well, Bregoli will be making up to $40,000 an appearance.

Yes, life is not fair.

Bregoli's tour features a three-part act. First, she will start off by lip-syncing under her favorite rap songs; and then, she will do a Q&A session with the audience. And then finally, anyone looking to get roasted by the teen celebrity, will be invited to come on stage for a good roasting.

Tempting, but we'll have to pass on that.

Take a moment to LOL at her tour demands released by TMZ:

50" inch TV with Netflix and DVD player for viewing Paris Hilton in "House of Wax" (movie subject to change)

3 fidget spinners

5 Gildan or Fruit of the Loom brand white tank tops, "ABSOLUTELY NO HANES BRAND"

4 large Domino's pizzas

1 fruit platter, but NO pineapple

No one really knows what to expect from a brassy celebrity-for-no-reason going on tour. So her representatives are testing the waters in two cities. Houston and Fort Lauderdale have the misfortune of being the guinea pigs.

While most of us are out here grinding hard at our 9-to-5s, this teen is making thousands by being a terrible person. Jokes on us, how bout dah?