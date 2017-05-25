× Officer accused of soliciting sexual photos of civilian during traffic stop

BAYTOWN, Texas– Lieutenant Steve Dorris, of the Criminal Investigations Division with the City of Baytown Police Department, held a press conference Thursday to discuss accusations of solicitation within their department.

The officer in question has been identified as nine year Baytown Police Department veteran Michael Coppock, who is being accused of soliciting sexually suggestive photos from a woman during a traffic stop.

According to authorities, Coppock told the woman that he would change the citation to a warning if she provided him with sexual images.

Baytown Police Chief C. Keith Dougherty, has dismissed Coppock from the department following an indictment of bribery by a Harris County grand jury.

The Baytown Police Department has released a statement that read in part:

“The Baytown Police Department takes allegations of wrongdoing or misconduct by our officers very seriously. The trust and confidence of our community is paramount and as such we hold our officers to the highest levels of integrity as well as moral, ethical and professional standards. We ask that the community continue to place its trust and confidence in our organization as the actions of Mr. Coppock are not reflective of the other men and women of the Baytown Police Department who don the badge and uniform every day and proudly serve with integrity and honor.”