3 arrested after leading police on chase in northeast Houston

HOUSTON — Three people were arrested Thursday after leading police on a chase through northeast Houston.

According to Houston police, an HPD unit spotted a suspicious vehicle driving on Parker Street around 11 p.m. and pulled it over.

While officers were interviewing the driver, he put the car in gear and sped off, leading police on a chase through neighborhoods until striking a fence on Senior Street.

The driver and a male and female passenger jumped out of the car and took off running.

The driver was quickly apprehended and found to be in possession of marijuana. He also had a parole violation warrant. The other two ran into the neighborhood.

Officers set up a perimeter, and brought in a K-9 unit and a helicopter.

While police canvassed the area, they spotted an SUV driving at a slow rate of speed through the area. They followed the vehicle and noticed the two suspects coming out of the woods and approaching the SUV. Police said the suspects actually called for someone to come and pick them up. Police grabbed them instead.

All three suspects were taken into custody.