British officials angered over intelligence leak

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - British authorities are ticked off at Americans.

The Brits said that they are no longer sharing intelligence with the U.S. about the deadly Manchester terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

British officials are upset after details of the investigation were leaked to American media.

The New York Times published photos possibly showing details of the bomb used in the attack.

Prime Minister Theresa May told reporters that the special relationship with the U.S. is based on trust.

The White House issued a statement that said, the department of justice will investigate the leak.

The President also took time to honor the victims of the attack with a moment of silence during the NATO summit in Belgium.

Police have also arrested eight suspects, as authorities look for anyone who may have aided in the attack.