Flix Fix: What’s hot at the box office for Memorial Day weekend

HOUSTON -- Memorial Day Weekend gets wet and wild with Baywatch as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson joins Zac Efron reimagining the iconic 90’s television show for modern audiences. Adult humor and more murder investigations than beach time make this action flick very different from your pappy’s old show. Johnny Depp returns as Capt. Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the fifth in the franchise. Taking one more spin on the high seas with Javier Bardem in ghostly, vengeful pursuit. Film Critic Dustin Chase reviews these two summer blockbusters battling the box office plus thrillers Berlin Syndrome and Black Butterfly all on this edition of Flix Fix.
