Fort Bend ISD seniors commit to working toward bright futures at “Decision Day”

SUGAR LAND, Texas- More than a pep rally, Fort Bend ISD's "Decision Day" was a true celebration for senior students. More than 4,100 seniors from the district's 11 high schools were recognized for taking the next step in their education.

The students honored have been accepted and made the decision to attend a two-year, four-year, military, tech or trade school.

"The soul purpose of this day is to inspire these students," said Dr. Charles Dupre, Fort Bend ISD superintendent. "They've worked 13 years to get here. They're gonna graduate. They're gonna have a diploma, and then their future is right there waiting. They're ready for it."

At the event, Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott, Super Bowl champion and Houston native Martellus Bennett, and TED Talks host Mike Smith delivered motivational speeches. Also, students were selected at random to receive $1,000 scholarships from Balfour.

Fort Bend ISD's "Decision Day" event was all about celebrating seniors heading off to college, but it was the step team from Lantern Lane Elementary stealing the show!