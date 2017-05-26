× HPD: Two people killed in SW Houston after crashing into a tree

HOUSTON – Two people were killed after being struck in southwest Houston late Thursday night.

According the Houston Police Department, an unknown vehicle cut off another vehicle headed northbound on 7700 Diary Ashford Road around 9:45 p.m.

The car lost control and slid sideways causing the driver to crash into a tree, and the vehicle fled the scene.

Officials identified a male driver who was ejected from the car, and later died.

The female passenger was transported to the hospital where she later died.

The investigation is ongoing.