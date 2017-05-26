Leaders bestow wisdom on grads during commencements

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- It's that time of year for college graduations. And with ceremonies, come leaders trying to impart one last bit of wisdom before naïve graduates enter the real world.

For Hillary Clinton, it was at her alma-mater, Wellesley College where she assured students that even though things didn't work out the way she wanted...

“I'm doing okay (applause)…. I won't lie, chardonnay helped a little too,” she shared.

But beyond that she warned grads against being apathetic towards false narratives, saying, “You are graduating at a time when there is a full-fledged assault on truth and reason."

Just down the coast at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Vice President Mike Pence reminded this year's graduating class the importance of character.

"Remember that character is destiny. Be men and women of integrity. People follow people they trust,” Pence said.

Graduates were appreciative and respectful, not like those Notre Dame kids last week.

From Maryland back to Massachusetts, where on Thursday, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg returned to Harvard speaking to grads about not only finding their purpose, but not being afraid to dream big.

“Anyone working on a big vision is going to get called crazy, even if you end up right. Anyone taking on a complex problem is going to get blamed for not fully understanding it, even though it's impossible to know everything up front,” he said.

That's all fine and good Zuckerberg, but we're still waiting on our dislike button.