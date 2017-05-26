× Man, 26, charged with murder after shootout in La Marque

LA MARQUE, Texas — Charges have been filed against a man who killed another man during a shootout in La Marque.

Alphonse Laforet, 26, has been charged with murder.

According to La Marque police, Laforet and Rodney Stoll, 23, got into an argument Wednesday, and both men were armed. They each pulled out guns and began shooting at each other, then Stoll attempted to flee.

Stoll was shot multiple times as he ran away. One of the bullets struck him in the head. Police said Laforet continued firing after Stoll fell to the ground.

Laforet was booked into the Galveston County Jail and his bond was set at $250,000.