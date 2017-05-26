NOAA Hurricane Predictions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts an above normal hurricane season.

NOAA predicts eleven to seventeen storms will form in the Atlantic, with five out of nine being hurricanes and two being possible category three hurricanes.

"Any one storm that threatens the Texas coast is a busy Hurricane season for us, no matter what the forecast is, hurricane season is around the corner and the time to be prepared is now,"Fransisco Sanchez, Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management (HCOHSEM) said.

NOAA, credits warm sea surface temperatures and a weak or non existent EL Nino for their prediction.

Hurricane Ike ripped through H-town back in 2008 costing billions of dollars in repairs and damages.

"Our biggest concern is to make sure that we are prepared. We learned a lot from IKE but also to make sure we keep the community informed and try to urge the community to be prepared because we haven't had one in awhile. We expect the earlier part of hurricane season to be more active than usual we can probably see some earlier storms form," Sanchez said.

Hurricane Season is set to reign June 1st to November 30th.