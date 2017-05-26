Pearland’s First Brewery Opens this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEARLAND, Texas-- Hold onto your rompers guys, because a draft is brewing in Pearland.

Vallensons` Brewery Company taps into Pearland, with it's grand opening this weekend.

Vallenson's is the first craft brewery in the city and owner / brewmaster, Valle Kauniste tells us he wouldn't have it any other way.

"I live in Pearland and we wanted to put our business in here. It's important to us and we had a lot of support from the city and community"

These are precarious times for craft breweries.

The craft tax bill known as house bill 3287 passed the Texas Senate and is on it's way to Governor Abbott. The bill allows breweries to sell their beer to a distributor and buy it back to sell in their own taprooms.

"It affects every brewery, but I think overall it's a really tough scenario and I think as breweries we need to continue to pull together," Kauniste said.

Vallensons' Brewery Company is all about family and friends

Cheers.